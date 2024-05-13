We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Alpro Almond No Sugar Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500ml
image 1 of Alpro Almond No Sugar Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500mlimage 2 of Alpro Almond No Sugar Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500mlimage 3 of Alpro Almond No Sugar Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500mlimage 4 of Alpro Almond No Sugar Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500mlimage 5 of Alpro Almond No Sugar Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500ml

Alpro Almond No Sugar Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500ml

4.5(40)
Write a review

£1.30

£2.60/litre

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 100 ml serving contains:
Energy
61kJ
15kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.1g

-

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

-

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 61 kJ / 15 kcal

Almond drink with added calcium, iodine and vitamins.Small pack version 500ml100% plant-basedDairy freeGluten freePerfect for vegansNo sugars or sweetenersLow in fat & saturated fatLow in kcalSource of iodine & calcium *Source of vitamins B12, D2, E*A source of calcium. Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended for good health.
Small pack version 500ml100% plant-basedDairy freeGluten freePerfect for vegansNo sugars or sweetenersLow in fat & saturated fatLow in kcalSource of iodine & calcium *Source of vitamins B12, D2, E*A source of calcium. Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended for good health.
Discover our new format of 500ml. Same great taste of Alpro Almond No Sugars 1L just in a smaller format!!At Alpro we call our products almond drinks and not almond milk- why you ask? By definition- milk is a nutrient rich food produced by mammals – and our tasty almond drinks are completely plant based! Totally nutty, but nice! Zero sugars, no sweeteners. Just the subtle, creamy taste of almonds, the real divas of the nut world. We give them the VIP treatment they deserve, roasting them ever so gently to coax out that delicate almond flavour. Drink it straight or mix it up, it’s just as good sipped from a glass, splashed on your cereal or blitzed into a shake. Fab in tea and coffee, too. Dairy free means it’s perfect for vegans. Or for all you almond lovers and anyone else who wants to pour a little extra plant-based delicious into their day. As lovely as milk might be, isn’t it great to have more choice?
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.orgTetra Pak® supports FSC®Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good
Pack size: 500ML
No sugarsSource of calcium, iodine & vit. B12, D2, ELow in Fat

Ingredients

Water, Almond (2.3%), Calcium [Calcium Carbonate], Sea Salt, Stabilisers [Guar Gum, Gellan Gum], Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier [Lecithins], Vitamins B12, D2, E, Potassium Iodide

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts [no Peanuts]. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well. Can be used hot or cold, in all cooking applications as an alternative to milk.

Additives

Free From Sweeteners

View all Dairy Free Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here