Alpro Almond No Sugar Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500ml

Almond drink with added calcium, iodine and vitamins. Small pack version 500ml 100% plant-based Dairy free Gluten free Perfect for vegans No sugars or sweeteners Low in fat & saturated fat Low in kcal Source of iodine & calcium * Source of vitamins B12, D2, E *A source of calcium. Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended for good health.

Small pack version 500ml 100% plant-based Dairy free Gluten free Perfect for vegans No sugars or sweeteners Low in fat & saturated fat Low in kcal Source of iodine & calcium * Source of vitamins B12, D2, E *A source of calcium. Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended for good health.

Discover our new format of 500ml. Same great taste of Alpro Almond No Sugars 1L just in a smaller format!! At Alpro we call our products almond drinks and not almond milk- why you ask? By definition- milk is a nutrient rich food produced by mammals – and our tasty almond drinks are completely plant based! Totally nutty, but nice! Zero sugars, no sweeteners. Just the subtle, creamy taste of almonds, the real divas of the nut world. We give them the VIP treatment they deserve, roasting them ever so gently to coax out that delicate almond flavour. Drink it straight or mix it up, it’s just as good sipped from a glass, splashed on your cereal or blitzed into a shake. Fab in tea and coffee, too. Dairy free means it’s perfect for vegans. Or for all you almond lovers and anyone else who wants to pour a little extra plant-based delicious into their day. As lovely as milk might be, isn’t it great to have more choice?

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org Tetra Pak® supports FSC® Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good

Pack size: 500ML

No sugars Source of calcium, iodine & vit. B12, D2, E Low in Fat

Ingredients

Water, Almond (2.3%), Calcium [Calcium Carbonate], Sea Salt, Stabilisers [Guar Gum, Gellan Gum], Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier [Lecithins], Vitamins B12, D2, E, Potassium Iodide

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts [no Peanuts]. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well. Can be used hot or cold, in all cooking applications as an alternative to milk.

Additives