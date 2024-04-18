We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Creative Nature Simply Spiced Carrot Cake Mix 268g

Creative Nature Simply Spiced Carrot Cake Mix 268g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£11.19/kg

Vegan

Creative Nature Simply Spcd Crt Cake Mix 268g For more recipe ideas, and to submit your own: creativenaturesuperfoods.com
We've all got our differences but our food is for one and all.A little bird told me that everyone deserves a taste adventure now and then. So everything we make is always Top 14 allergen-free and always irresistible. That's why we say it's delicious without doubt: all the taste, none of the worries."This sumptuously-spiced carrot cake loaf mix will tickle your taste buds and supercharge your elevenses, afternoon tea, dessert... or breakfast (shhh, we won't tell anyone!). Moist, light and with a fantastic frosting, I know you're going to love this!"JulianneFounder & Allergy Angel
3 years studying Creative Writing at uni...... and I'm designing text no one will ever read!
Simply SlicedMarvelously moist every timeTop 14 Allergen Free Delicious without DoubtCan You Resist it Straight from the Oven?Gluten-Dairy-Nut-FreeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 268G

Ingredients

Flour Blend (Brown Rice Flour, White Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour), Unrefined Cane Sugar, Milled Flaxseed, Baking Powder (Mono Calcium Phosphate, Corn Starch, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate), Mixed Spice (Cinnamon, Coriander, Ginger, Allspice, Nutmeg, Clove), Pink Himalayan Salt

Allergy Information

Product packed in an environment free from Gluten, Tree Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

9 Servings

Net Contents

268g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add- 165g Grated Carrot- 70ml Vegetable Oil- 65ml Water- For a fluffier loaf, add 1tbsp Apple Cider VinegarHow to Make- Preheat oven to 180c/350f/gas mark 4.- Rip open this packet like you mean it! Then lovingly pour into a mixing bowl.- Add the water and oil and blend together (sing your favourite song to pass the time, for bonus points try and change the lyrics to be about carrots)- Gently fold in the grated carrot (and a handful of raisins if you fancy) and let it rest for 2 mins.- Scoop the beautiful blend into a greased 1lb loaf tin and bake for 35-40 mins.- Graciously turn out the cake onto a cooling rack and do a celebratory jig before tackling the frosting. Try and keep busy for 30 minutes while the cake cools!For a Fabulous Frosting(not included in this packet)Add a cream cheese frosting or try out this recipe:- 156g Powdered (Icing) Sugar- 60g Extra Virgin Coconut Oil- 30ml of your favourite milk- Splash of Vanilla ExtractWhip it Up- Ensure coconut oil is room temp (nice and soft), then whisk it to a creamy texture in a bowl- Practice multi-tasking by gradually adding the sugar while mixing together slowly- Pop in the Vanilla, then slowly add the milk whilst mixing until you reach your desired consistency- Want a firmer frosting? Use less milk- Want a runny frosting that drips down the sides? Add a splash more milk!- Enjoy with a cup of tea!

View all Home Baking

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here