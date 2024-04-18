Creative Nature Simply Spcd Crt Cake Mix 268g For more recipe ideas, and to submit your own: creativenaturesuperfoods.com

We've all got our differences but our food is for one and all. A little bird told me that everyone deserves a taste adventure now and then. So everything we make is always Top 14 allergen-free and always irresistible. That's why we say it's delicious without doubt: all the taste, none of the worries. "This sumptuously-spiced carrot cake loaf mix will tickle your taste buds and supercharge your elevenses, afternoon tea, dessert... or breakfast (shhh, we won't tell anyone!). Moist, light and with a fantastic frosting, I know you're going to love this!" Julianne Founder & Allergy Angel

Simply Sliced Marvelously moist every time Top 14 Allergen Free Delicious without Doubt Can You Resist it Straight from the Oven? Gluten-Dairy-Nut-Free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 268G

Ingredients

Flour Blend (Brown Rice Flour, White Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour), Unrefined Cane Sugar, Milled Flaxseed, Baking Powder (Mono Calcium Phosphate, Corn Starch, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate), Mixed Spice (Cinnamon, Coriander, Ginger, Allspice, Nutmeg, Clove), Pink Himalayan Salt

Allergy Information

Product packed in an environment free from Gluten, Tree Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

9 Servings

Net Contents

268g ℮

Preparation and Usage