Young's Gastro Taste of Asia 2 Chili Lime & Ginger Fish Fillets 270g

Alaska Pollock Fillets in a Chilli, Lime & Ginger Breadcrumb Coating Responsibly sourced fish for life® Our 'Fish for Life' programme ensure sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. For more details about our work to help conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk

Take a journey across the globe and experience the authentic, exotic flavours of South East Asia. Succulent flaky fish in a seasoned, crisp coating using a delicate combination of herbs and spices to create powerful flavours inspired by the local cuisine.

Limited Edition Taste of Asia Perfect to Serve with Stir-Fried Rice and Vegetables Restaurant Inspired Fish Korean Inspire

Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock Fillet (58%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Rice flakes, Potato Starch, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Ginger Powder, Yeast Extract, Brown Sugar [Sugar, Cane Molasses], Yeast, Salt, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Smoked Salt, Dextrose, Chilli Powder, Cayenne Chilli, White Pepper, Chipotle Chilli, Star Anise, Lime Oil, Colour: Capsanthin

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

270g ℮

Preparation and Usage