Young's Gastro Taste of Asia 2 Chili Lime & Ginger Fish Fillets 270g

Young's Gastro Taste of Asia 2 Chili Lime & Ginger Fish Fillets 270g

£4.75

£17.59/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each fillet oven baked contains
Energy
1098kJ
262kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
10.6g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.8g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 857kJ

Alaska Pollock Fillets in a Chilli, Lime & Ginger Breadcrumb CoatingResponsibly sourced fish for life®Our 'Fish for Life' programme ensure sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. For more details about our work to help conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
Take a journey across the globe and experience the authentic, exotic flavours of South East Asia.Succulent flaky fish in a seasoned, crisp coating using a delicate combination of herbs and spices to create powerful flavours inspired by the local cuisine.
Limited EditionTaste of AsiaPerfect to Serve with Stir-Fried Rice and VegetablesRestaurant Inspired FishKorean Inspire
Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock Fillet (58%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Rice flakes, Potato Starch, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Ginger Powder, Yeast Extract, Brown Sugar [Sugar, Cane Molasses], Yeast, Salt, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Smoked Salt, Dextrose, Chilli Powder, Cayenne Chilli, White Pepper, Chipotle Chilli, Star Anise, Lime Oil, Colour: Capsanthin

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

270g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Perfect to serve with stir-fried rice and vegetables

