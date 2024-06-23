Tesco Chicken & Chorizo Pasta 285g

Tesco Chicken & Chorizo Pasta 285g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Energy
447kcal
1886kJ
22%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.1g

low

10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.4g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.90g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 662kJ / 157kcal

Cooked pasta in a tomato and herb dressing with roasted red peppers, onion, chorizo pork sausage, spinach, chives and parsley topped with tomato marinated chicken breast.
Discover our vibrant salads, packed with flavour and carefully selected ingredients. Brighten up your day with the sunshine flavours of herby tomato penne pasta, smoky chorizo and fresh spinach, topped with tomato marinated chicken breast.TENDER CHICKEN BREAST LOVE YOUR LUNCH
Pack size: 285G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Chicken Breast (11%), Water, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Chorizo Pork Sausage (3%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Flavouring, Garlic Paste, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Onion, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Chive, Spinach, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Basil, Tomato Powder, Oregano, Tapioca Starch, Mustard Seeds, Black Pepper, Dried Glucose Syrup, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Flavouring, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Made using non-UK chicken and EU pork.

1 Servings

285g e

