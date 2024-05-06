We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Eat Real Hummus Chips Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar 110G

4.2(17)
£2.00

£1.82/100g

Vegan

Chickpea based chips with sea salt & balsamic vinegar flavour seasoning.
30% Less Fat**30% Less fat than fried potato crisps.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-161-003, CUK-G-196
Plant-BasedGluten Free"Yeah Crunchy"Suitable for vegans
Pack size: 110G

Ingredients

Chickpea Flour (25%), Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Flavour Seasoning [Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Molasses Powder, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Powder, Sea Salt], Maize Flour, Potassium Chloride, Salt

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 5 servings

Net Contents

110g ℮

