Creative Nature Splendid S/Tffe Cake Mix 300g For more recipe ideas, and to submit your own: creativenaturesuperfoods.com

A little bird told me that everyone deserves a taste adventure now and then. So everything we make is always Top 14 allergen-safe and always irresistible. That's why we say it's delicious without doubt: all the taste, none of the worries. "I've always enjoyed this British classic, served with warm toffee sauce and a dollop of vanilla ice-cream! So slice a wodge of cake, don your finest slippers and scoff the lot with a proper good cuppa! I hope you love it! Julianne Founder & Allergy Angel

Top 14 Allergen Free Delicious Without Doubt Splendidly British We've all got our differences but our food is for one and all Free from gluten, dairy & nuts Suitable for vegans Kosher - KLBD

Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Flour Blend (Brown Rice Flour, White Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour), Soft Brown Sugar, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Baking Powder (Mono Calcium Phosphate, Corn Starch, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate), Himalayan Crystal Salt

Allergy Information

Product packed in an environment free from Gluten, Tree Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

12 Servings

Net Contents

300g ℮