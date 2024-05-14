We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Eat Real Hummus. Lentil & Quinoa Chips 5 Pack 98G

4.4(39)
£2.00

£2.04/100g

Vegan

Chickpea based chips with tomato & basil flavour seasoning. Lentil based chips seasoned with salt. Quinoa based chips with sour cream & chive flavour seasoning.
Pack size: 98G

Free From: Cereals Containing GlutenMay Contain: Soya

This pack contains approximately 5 servings

Net Contents

98g

1 x Hummus Chips Tomoto + Basil2 x Lentil Chips Salted2 x Quinoa Chips Sour Cream + Chive

Ingredients

Lentil Flour (43%), Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Salt

Free From: Cereals Containing GlutenMay Contain: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

This pack contains approximately 5 servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 18g serving
Energy1923kJ346kJ
-459kcal83kcal
Fat18g3.3g
of which saturates1.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate63g11g
of which sugars0.7g0.1g
Fibre4.6g0.8g
Protein13g2.4g
Salt2.4g0.43g
This pack contains approximately 5 servings--

