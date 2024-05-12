Pinch Bangin’ Butter Chicken & Nutty Pilau Rice 400g

Cooked marinated chicken pieces in a cream, tomato and butter sauce, with cooked basmati rice, pistachio pieces and flaked almonds.

Marinated chicken in a velvety Indian style curry sauce, rich with cream and butter, tickled by chilli peppers and fenugreek, paired with lively fruity and nutty pilau rice.

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Basmati Rice (Water, Basmati Rice, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil), Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seeds, Salt, Cardamom Powder, Colour (Curcumin)), Cooked Marinated Chicken (20%) (Chicken, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Water, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Passata, Yogurt (Milk), Tomato, Water, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Pistachio Nuts, Flaked Almonds, Chicken Extract, Salt, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Fenugreek, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cinnamon, Cardamom Powder, Black Pepper, Clove, Fennel, Coriander Powder, Carrot, Corn Starch, Bay Leaf, Leek

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, other Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Chicken from Thailand Packed in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮