Young's Chip Shop 6 mini fish fillets 300g

Formed Alaska Pollock Mini Fillets in Batter Responsibly sourced fish for life® Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk

Treat the family to the authentic taste of the chippy at home it's our unique crisp bubbly batter that makes us Britain's favourite

A family favourite for over 35 years

Britain's favourite In our-crisp bubbly batter

Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock Fillet (56%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Sunflower Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Mustard Flour, Dextrose, Flavourings (contains Mustard), Spices, Colour: Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Net Contents

300g ℮