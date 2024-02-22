We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Young's Chip Shop 6 mini fish fillets 300g

Young's Chip Shop 6 mini fish fillets 300g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.75

£12.50/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack oven baked contains
Energy
758kJ
181kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.8g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 895kJ

Formed Alaska Pollock Mini Fillets in BatterResponsibly sourced fish for life®Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
Treat the family to the authentic taste of the chippy at home it's our unique crisp bubbly batter that makes us Britain's favourite
A family favourite for over 35 years
Britain's favouriteIn our-crisp bubbly batter
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock Fillet (56%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Sunflower Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Mustard Flour, Dextrose, Flavourings (contains Mustard), Spices, Colour: Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Net Contents

300g ℮

View all Coated Fish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here