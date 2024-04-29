Jacksons Tiger Bloomer 800g

White Bread with a Tiger Crust Excuse me, but I'm very very hungry

A delicious combination of our unmistakable, soft and fresh champion white bloomer with a tasty tiger topping; the perfect snack for any hungry tiger.

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with added Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin*], Water, Dried Wheat Sourdough, Rice Flour, Yeast, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Wheat Protein, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour, Fermented Wheat Flour, Emulsifiers [E471, E472e], Dextrose, Flour Treatment Agents [E920, E300], Raising Agents [E500, E503], Malted Barley Flour, Vitamin D Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, *Nutrients Added by Law

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten-containing Cereals: Oats, Rye and Spelt. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

800g ℮

