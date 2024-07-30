Tesco Finest Ciabatta Roll

Tesco Finest Ciabatta Roll

£0.50

£0.50/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each roll (80g)
Energy
1080kJ
256kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1200kJ / 285kcal

Ciabatta rolls made with extra virgin olive oil (4.5%).
Flipped, stretched and stonebaked on Italian Serpentino stones to give delightful rustic shape. Perfect for dipping in olive oil. Developed by experts, this delicious ciabatta has been enriched with fibre so it can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (4.5%), Wheat Fibre, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Semolina (Wheat), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

90g

