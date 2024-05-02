Six Poets Chardonnay 75cl

Vinification Details

We harvest the grapes & deliver to the winery in the early morning. They are destemmed, juice is separated and pressed out. Once fermentation is complete, we do a malolactic fermentation on a portion of the Chardonnay to add buttery notes and complexity to the wine. Once complete, the wine is chilled, then So2 and Bentonite are added. The wine settles and is then filtered. Some portion of the wine is aged on oak and then blends are made with fruit lots and oak lots, filtered again ready to go.

History

An homage to the Beatnik generation that swept through California in the 50's. Like this bold group of poets, this Chardonnay is youthful, bright, and carefree.

Regional Information