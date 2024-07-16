New
Pip & Nut Peanut Butter Stuffed Original Oat Bars 3 x 48g

Peanut Butter Stuffed Fruit & Seed Flapjack BarB Corp CertifiedCarbon Neutral Company**Learn more about our climate action at pipandnut.com/impact
Pip & Nut's Peanut Butter Stuffed Original Oat Bars are made with wholegrain oats, a touch of currants & crunchy pumpkin seeds and stuffed with our peanut butter. High in fibre and packed with protein, these delicious bars are a perfect on-the-go snack filled with natural nuttiness to keep you bright-eyed & bushy-tailed!
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Stuffed with our award winning Peanut ButterNatural NuttinessSingle Origin Hi-Oleic PeanutsHigh in Fibre6g Protein per BarContains 30% peanutsPlant Based
Pack size: 144G
High in Fibre

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (29%), Peanut Butter (22%) (Argentinian Peanuts, Sea Salt), Date Syrup, Rice Syrup, Argentinian Peanuts (7%), Currants (5%), Pumpkin Seeds (2.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Shea Oil, Coconut Oil, Peanut Flour

Allergy Information

Not suitable for Tree Nut allergy sufferers. May contain small pieces of stalks or pips. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Expertly crafted in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 3 (48g) servings

Net Contents

3 x 48g ℮

