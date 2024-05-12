The Real Greek Spiced Lamb Koftas 300g

4 Minced lamb koftas with a mixed spice and herb seasoning.

Our spiced lamb koftas are perfect for making a Greek inspired wrap at home.

Ever since opening our first restaurant in London in 1999, our main goal has been to continue sharing the true essence of Greek dining with the UK. To us this means real ingredients, family recipes and eating together with loved ones. Now you can experience this at home with our new range of delicious Greek inspired dishes.

The Real Greek™ is a registered trademark.

Pack size: 0.3KG

Ingredients

Lamb (86%), Water, Rice Flour, Cumin, Salt, Ginger Powder, Tomato Powder, Coriander Seed, Garlic Powder, Black Onion Seed, Onion Powder, Chilli Powder, Potato Starch, Cinnamon, Paprika, Black Pepper, Caraway Seeds, Lemon Juice Powder, Tapioca Starch, Mint, Parsley, Cloves, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Maize Starch, Psyllium Fibre

Produce of

Packed in the UK using UK & New Zealand lamb

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g ℮

Preparation and Usage