Tropicana Rise & Shine Pressed Apple Juice Drink 850ml

Apple Juice Drink from concentrate with added water and vitamin C Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Certified Carbon Neutral® packaging CarbonNeutral.com This carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources

Refreshing juice blend with 30% less sugar* *Contains 30% less sugar compared to the market average apple juice. A refreshingly juicy start to your day. Our apples are carefully selected at peak sweetness and blended with a dash of water for the ultimate morning thirst-quencher with 30% less sugar*. Enjoy the fresh, naturally sweet taste of Tropicana Rise & Shine to get your day off to a good start.

Like Our Apple ? Try Orange No-one understands Orange juice quite like Tropicana. Pioneers of quality pure fruit juice since 1947. Our Founder, Anthony T Rossi, had one ambition to bring the delicious taste of fresh juice to breakfast tables everywhere. And we've been perfecting that craft ever since. Rossi's pioneering vision started A Juice Revolution Anthony T Rossi

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C081801 Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2024

The Original Since 1947 Rise & Shine 100% Vitamin C 100% Daily Vit C

Pack size: 850ML

Ingredients

Apple from Concentrate (70%), Water (29%), Natural Apple Aroma, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin C

Number of uses

This pack contains 5-6 portions

Net Contents

850ml ℮

Preparation and Usage