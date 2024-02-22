We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tropicana Rise & Shine Pressed Apple Juice Drink 850ml

Tropicana Rise & Shine Pressed Apple Juice Drink 850ml

£2.00

£0.24/100ml

Apple Juice Drink from concentrate with added water and vitamin CEnjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.Certified Carbon Neutral® packagingCarbonNeutral.comThis carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources
Refreshing juice blend with 30% less sugar**Contains 30% less sugar compared to the market average apple juice.A refreshingly juicy start to your day.Our apples are carefully selected at peak sweetness and blended with a dash of water for the ultimate morning thirst-quencher with 30% less sugar*.Enjoy the fresh, naturally sweet taste of Tropicana Rise & Shine to get your day off to a good start.
Like Our Apple ?Try OrangeNo-one understands Orange juice quite like Tropicana.Pioneers of quality pure fruit juice since 1947.Our Founder, Anthony T Rossi, had one ambition to bring the delicious taste of fresh juice to breakfast tables everywhere.And we've been perfecting that craft ever since.Rossi's pioneering vision started A Juice RevolutionAnthony T Rossi
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C081801Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2024
The Original Since 1947Rise & Shine100% Vitamin C100% Daily Vit C
Pack size: 850ML

Ingredients

Apple from Concentrate (70%), Water (29%), Natural Apple Aroma, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin C

Number of uses

This pack contains 5-6 portions

Net Contents

850ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before serving, separation is natural.

