New
Peter Lehmann Portrait Cabernet Sauvignon 75cl

£14.00

£14.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Peter Lehmann Portrait Cab Sauvignon 75cl
This is a fine example of Cabernet Sauvignon crafted in true Barossa style. Lively and inviting showing classic regional flavours of rich blackcurrant, mocha and cassis balanced by smooth tannins on the finish.
Our founder, Peter Lehmann, created Portrait wines to 'paint a picture' of our home in the iconic Barossa. Today, Portrait is a series of wines crafted to express the wonderful and diverse landscapes of South Australia's wine regions. Keeping to our house style, the wines express the unique characteristics of their origin and are made to be vibrant and approachable.
Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites.

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

Red

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Wine Maker

Alan Kennett

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Producer

Casella Family Brands

Country

Australia

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

A versatile variety that pairs well with a slow cooked roast or a mushroom risotto.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

