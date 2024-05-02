Peter Lehmann Portrait Cabernet Sauvignon 75cl

Classic regional flavours of rich blackcurrant, mocha and cassis balanced by smooth tannins on the finish

Vinification Details

Grapes were picked in the early morning and crushed into stainless steel fermenters, inoculated with cultured yeast and fermented steadily for 7-10 days. After pressing off skins just prior to reaching sugar dryness, the wine was then matured in 2-4 year old American and French oak hogsheds for 12 months prior to further blending, fining, bottling and releasing.

History

The Portrait wines embody the original promise Peter Lehmann made to the growers to make wine that show the true character of the Barossa. Collectively, these wines present a portrait of the region through a selection of traditional varietals that made it famous.

Regional Information