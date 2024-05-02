We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Galaxy Milk Chocolate Digestive Biscuits 300g

£2.00

£0.67/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

17 g
Energy
346kJ
82kcal
4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2076 kJ / 346 kcal (4%)

Digestive biscuits coated in milk chocolate.
Recycling Info: UK onlyRecycle with bags at large supermarket - Don't recycle at home
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (28%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Vanilla Extract), Palm Oil, Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

May also contain Barley, Oats. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Number of portions 18

Net Contents

300g ℮

