Tesco Finest Lasagne Al Forno 400g

Cooked egg pasta with beef and smoked pancetta in a tomato and Chianti red wine sauce topped with béchamel sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano and mature Cheddar cheeses and parsley.

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (30%), Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Whole Milk, Tomato, Chianti Red Wine (Sulphites), Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Onion, Whipping Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Smoked Pancetta [Pork Belly, Salt, Dextrose, Garlic, Coriander, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Carrot, Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Parsley, Marjoram, Oregano, Beef Extract, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Bay, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British beef and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e