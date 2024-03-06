We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Lasagne Al Forno 400g

Tesco Finest Lasagne Al Forno 400g

£4.25

£10.62/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
677kcal
2829kJ
34%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Fat
35.2g

high

50%of the reference intake
Saturates
16.9g

high

85%of the reference intake
Salt
2.32g

high

39%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 707kJ / 169kcal

Cooked egg pasta with beef and smoked pancetta in a tomato and Chianti red wine sauce topped with béchamel sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano and mature Cheddar cheeses and parsley.
Our chefs use only the finest ingredients to create our lasagne al forno.Rich beef and smoked pancetta Chianti ragù with creamy vintage Cheddar béchamel sauce, finished with Parmigiano Reggiano and a sprinkle of parsley
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (30%), Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Whole Milk, Tomato, Chianti Red Wine (Sulphites), Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Onion, Whipping Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Smoked Pancetta [Pork Belly, Salt, Dextrose, Garlic, Coriander, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Carrot, Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Parsley, Marjoram, Oregano, Beef Extract, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Bay, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British beef and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

