We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Deliciously Ella Low Sugar Strawberry & Almond Granola 380g

Deliciously Ella Low Sugar Strawberry & Almond Granola 380g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.80

£1.00/100g

Vegan

Baked gluten free oats, cashews, almonds and pumpkin seeds with freeze dried strawberries.For thousands of plant-based recipes, join our community at deliciouslyella.comDelicious ways to feel betterJoin our community deliciouslyella.com @deliciouslyella
Naturally low in sugar, high in fibre, our strawbe ...Additional Details: Naturally low in sugar, high in fibre, our strawberry & almond granola is mixed with roasted almond nibs, cashews, toasted coconut chips and pumpkin seeds for a satisfyingly crunchy breakfast.We gently bake our granola in small batches so that every spoonful is deliciously crunchy and ready for you to enjoy with the natural sweetness of strawberry pieces and coconut chips.
Delicious ways to feel better. Always natural - Always plant-basedAs with all Deliciously Ella products, our cereal is made using natural ingredients only. You won't find any preservatives, emulsifiers, flavourings or additives.
With pumpkin seeds & coconut chipswith pumpkin seeds & coconut chips100% Plant-basedNaturally Low in SugarGluten FreeHigh in FibreNo Artificial Ingredients or PreservativesNo AdditivesNatural Plant-BasedAlways NaturalVegan Friendly
Pack size: 380G
Naturally Low in SugarHigh in Fibre

Ingredients

Gluten Free Oats (68%), Chicory Fibre Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Quinoa, Puffed Brown Rice, Pumpkin Seeds (3%), Toasted Coconut Chips (2%), Cashew Nuts (2%), Freeze Dried Strawberries (1%), Almonds (1%), Coconut Oil

Allergy Information

May contain other Tree Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Approximately 8 servings per box

Net Contents

380g ℮

Additives

Free From AdditivesFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Cereal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here