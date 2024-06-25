Westland Pet Friendly SafeLawn Natural 2.8kg

WESTLAND SAFELAWN NATURAL 2.8KG For spreader settings & lawn care tips visit gardenhealth.com/ lawn-care-guideIf using a wheeled spreader visit www.gardenhealth.com
Prevents Weeds Naturally †Prevents Moss Naturally††As the grass becomes stronger it will start to outcompete weeds and moss. Friendly bacteria will transform dead moss into nutrientsWhy Use SafeLawn?Long Lasting GreeningSlow-release feed package for a long lasting green and healthy lawn. Safelawn promotes lawn recovery in spring and strengthens lawns to cope with stresses in winterChild & Pet FriendlyMade with natural ingredients and formulated with less iron to reduce the risk of staining and transferring of product onto hard surfaces, so children and pets can safely use the lawn after applicationWhy Use Westland SafeLawn?- Child & pet friendly lawn feed- Made with natural ingredients- Slow-release feed package for a long lasting green & healthy lawn- Prevents weeds & moss naturally- No scorch risk due to its natural mode of action
Protect from Frost.Contents May Settle in Transit.For Use only as a Lawn Treatment.80m² Coverage x 8** This pack treats 80m², equivalent to 8 car parking spaces.1 parking space = 2 x 5 metres = 10m²GB/NI Fertiliser DeclarationCompound Fertiliser NPK 6-2-4Nitrogen (N) 6.0%Total Phosphorus Pentoxide (P₂O₅) 2.0% (0.8% P)P₂O₅ soluble in water 0.1%PTotal Potassium Oxide (K₂O) 4.0% (3.3%K)Plus a range of trace elementsROI Fertiliser DeclarationLow Nutrient FertiliserNPK Compound 6-0.8-3.3Nitrogen (N) 6.0%Phosphorus (P) 0.8%Potassium (K) 3.3%Plus a range of trace elementsWestland™ is a trademark of Westland Horticulture Ltd.© Westland Horticulture 2023
Long Lasting GreeningBring Your Lawn Back to Life the Natural WayBuilt in Applicator
Pack size: 2.8KG
Net Contents
2.8kg ℮
Preparation and Usage
Instructions for Use - It's as Easy as 1,2,31. Where & When to Use- Can be used on young and established lawns.- Apply from February to October when the grass is actively growing.- Apply on a calm day when the grass is dry.- Do not apply during drought or freezing conditions.2. How Much to Use- Apply at a rate of 35g/m².- Top tip: One handful is approximately 35g.3. How to Use- It is good practice to wear gloves when using the product, although it is not a requirement.- Mark out area to be treated.- Shake the pack before use to mix the contents.- Apply evenly over the marked area by hand or wheeled spreader.- It is good practice to wash hands and skin after use.- It is always a good idea to store product away from children and pets in a dry frost-free place.- Children and pets can use the lawn after application.Households with petsThis product is made from organic matter, an odour when opening the pack or applying is normal. Some dogs and other pets can be attracted to the odour and protein of Westland SafeLawn. To reduce attractiveness to pets, we recommend to water in after application.Aftercare- Water granules in well within 48 hours if no rain falls to activate the feed- You can mow the lawn 3-4 days after treatment- Re-apply monthly as requiredOur Tips for Lawn Success- Mow regularly during growing season, but don't remove more than 1/3 of the grass leaf.- Feed the lawn regularly to replace nutrients.- Treat weeds and moss where necessary.- Rake and scarify to remove dead moss and fallen leaves.- Aerate the soil to help encourage the free passage of water and nutrients.- Overseed the lawn to fill thin areas and patches with lawn seed.- Water newly sown lawn seed lightly and frequently.- For established lawns in drought conditions water heavily and infrequently.