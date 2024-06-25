Westland Pet Friendly SafeLawn Natural 2.8kg

WESTLAND SAFELAWN NATURAL 2.8KG For spreader settings & lawn care tips visit gardenhealth.com/ lawn-care-guide If using a wheeled spreader visit www.gardenhealth.com

Prevents Weeds Naturally † Prevents Moss Naturally† †As the grass becomes stronger it will start to outcompete weeds and moss. Friendly bacteria will transform dead moss into nutrients Why Use SafeLawn? Long Lasting Greening Slow-release feed package for a long lasting green and healthy lawn. Safelawn promotes lawn recovery in spring and strengthens lawns to cope with stresses in winter Child & Pet Friendly Made with natural ingredients and formulated with less iron to reduce the risk of staining and transferring of product onto hard surfaces, so children and pets can safely use the lawn after application Why Use Westland SafeLawn? - Child & pet friendly lawn feed - Made with natural ingredients - Slow-release feed package for a long lasting green & healthy lawn - Prevents weeds & moss naturally - No scorch risk due to its natural mode of action

Protect from Frost. Contents May Settle in Transit. For Use only as a Lawn Treatment. 80m² Coverage x 8* * This pack treats 80m², equivalent to 8 car parking spaces. 1 parking space = 2 x 5 metres = 10m² GB/NI Fertiliser Declaration Compound Fertiliser NPK 6-2-4 Nitrogen (N) 6.0% Total Phosphorus Pentoxide (P₂O₅) 2.0% (0.8% P) P₂O₅ soluble in water 0.1%P Total Potassium Oxide (K₂O) 4.0% (3.3%K) Plus a range of trace elements ROI Fertiliser Declaration Low Nutrient Fertiliser NPK Compound 6-0.8-3.3 Nitrogen (N) 6.0% Phosphorus (P) 0.8% Potassium (K) 3.3% Plus a range of trace elements Westland™ is a trademark of Westland Horticulture Ltd. © Westland Horticulture 2023

Pack size: 2.8KG

Net Contents

2.8kg ℮

