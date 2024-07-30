Cheez-It Double Cheese 150g

Thin & Crispy Baked Snacks with Cheese and Cheese Seasoning.

Cheez-It Double Cheese thin & crispy are baked with 100% real cheese and a crunchy, munchy texture that's like nothing you've ever tasted. Cheez-It Double Cheese baked snacks pack a big cheesy hit into one munchable snack. Deliciously crunchy and doubly cheesy. Ideal as an anytime snack: a crunchy lunch accompaniment, perfect for after-work gatherings, game nights with friends or on-the-go munching.

Deliciously Cheezy: Cheez-it Double Cheese thin & crispy are baked, never fried, with 100% real cheese and seasoned to crunchy perfection. Vegetarian Certified & Halal Certified: Cheez-It are Halal certified and suitable for vegetarians, but they're not suitable for vegans. Authentic Taste: Cheez-It baked snacks do not contain artificial colours or any flavours. Perfect for Any Occasion: Ideal as an anytime snack - a crunchy lunch accompaniment, perfect for after-work gatherings, game night with friends or on-the-go munching.

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Starch, Dehydrated Potatoes, Cheese Seasoning (Whey Permeate Powder {Milk}, Maltodextrin, Salt, Cheese Powder {Milk} (0.5%), Buttermilk Powder {Milk}, Onion Powder, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators {Citric Acid, Lactic Acid}, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Colour {Paprika Extract}), Cheese (Milk) (4.2%), Oat Fibre, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates), Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Emulsifiers (Lecithins), Colours (Curcumin, Annatto Norbixin, Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Mustard, Soy.

Net Contents

5 x 30g ℮

Additives