New
Schwartz Garlic Granules Refill Pack 40g

£1.50

£3.75/100g

Garlic GranulatedUsing our refill sachets contributes to reducing carbon footprintFind delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
Flavour ProfileGarlic granules have a sweet pungent aroma and full-bodied flavour- a quick, no-fuss way to add rich flavour to dishes.
Pack size: 40G

Net Contents

40g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Clean & dry your jar before refilling (To help preserve the product).Hints & tips - how to use:- Mix with Rosemary and sprinkle over potatoes before roasting.- Use to add flavour to Bolognese and other pasta sauces.- Mix with softened butter and spread between sliced baguettes, before wrapping in foil and baking in the oven for delicious garlic bread.- Rub lamb with olive oil, garlic granules, salt and rosemary before roasting.

