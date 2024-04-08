Schwartz Garlic Granules Refill Pack 40g

- Mix with softened butter and spread between sliced baguettes, before wrapping in foil and baking in the oven for delicious garlic bread.

Hints & tips - how to use: - Mix with Rosemary and sprinkle over potatoes before roasting. - Use to add flavour to Bolognese and other pasta sauces. - Mix with softened butter and spread between sliced baguettes, before wrapping in foil and baking in the oven for delicious garlic bread. - Rub lamb with olive oil, garlic granules, salt and rosemary before roasting.

Garlic granules have a sweet pungent aroma and full-bodied flavour- a quick, no-fuss way to add rich flavour to dishes.

