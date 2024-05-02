Old El Paso Sweet Potato Chilli Rice Bowl 400g

Old El Paso Swt Potato Chilli Rice Bowl 400g

Cooked spiced rice with sweet potato and bean chilli with sweetcorn and peppers, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and coriander.

Top tip! Why not add a handful of Old El Paso Nachips?

Old El Paso and associated words and designs are trademarks of Pet Incorporated, used under license. © General Mills. This product is manufactured under license by Samworth Brothers

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Spiced Rice (Water, Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Spices, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt), Water, Sweet Potato (10%), Red Kidney Beans (7%), Tomato, Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Onion, Black Turtle Beans (3.5%), Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tomato Paste, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Spices, Garlic Purée, Lime Juice, Coriander, Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Molasses, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Black Pepper, Dried Oregano, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Chipotle Chilli, White Wine Vinegar, Jalapeño Chilli, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮