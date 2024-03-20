Ella's Kitchen Organic Banana & Vanilla Bread Pudding 7m+ 4x80g

EK ORG BANANA & VANILLA BREAD PUD 7M+ 4 X 40G

Hello, hello, I'm a banana + vanilla bread pudding with a smooth mix of organic fruit, vanilla, bread + milk. Each perfect pud is super scrummy, with absolutely no added sugar.* *I contain naturally occurring sugar

My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of just good stuff! I said they have to be super fun + tasty too and he agreed! Ella x

I'm packed in a protective atmosphere. EU Organic - ES-ECO-020-CV - EU/Non-EU Agriculture Certified B Corporation - This little B means we're working every day to be a better business! FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C009279, www.fsc.org

Smooth + creamy No added sugar Perfect puds I'm organic No fruit concentrates Nothing artificial Just good stuff Easy to open

Pack size: 320G

No added sugar

Ingredients

Organic Whole <strong>Milk</strong> 59%, Organic Apples 25%, Organic Bananas 19%, Organic Breadcrumbs 7% (Organic <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Yeast**), Organic Vanilla Extract <1%, Other Stuff 0%, **I have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat

Net Contents

4 x 80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Using me: Give me a stir before eating. I'm yummy at any temperature. To warm me, stand me in hot water. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby.

Lower age limit

7 Months