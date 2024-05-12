We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Italian Caprese Hot Dip 180g

Tesco Finest Italian Caprese Hot Dip 180g

£3.50

£1.94/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

¼ of a pack
Energy
359kJ
87kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
7.1g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.37g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 798kJ / 193kcal

Tomato based dip with mozzarella medium fat soft cheese and a basil and Spinoro medium fat hard cheese pesto dressing.
Summer Edition Rich semi dried tomato and basil dip topped with creamy mozzarella and pesto. Perfect to pair with warm bread
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (27%), Water, Basil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Spinoro Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Roasted Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

180g

Preparation and Usage

Do not re-heat once cooled.

