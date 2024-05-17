We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
image 1 of Heinz x Morley’s Fried Chicken Sauce 420g
image 1 of Heinz x Morley’s Fried Chicken Sauce 420gimage 2 of Heinz x Morley’s Fried Chicken Sauce 420gimage 3 of Heinz x Morley’s Fried Chicken Sauce 420g

Heinz x Morley’s Fried Chicken Sauce 420g

5(8)
Write a review

£3.00

£0.71/100g

Vegetarian

Sauce with chilli and onions.
Mmm...it tastes better together! Heinz x Morley’s Fried Chicken Sauce is creamy, sweet and spicy, combining tomatoes, paprika and onions with a light chilli kick. The perfect partner for chicken of course, it’s equally tasty on kebabs, grilled lamb, smothered on halloumi and perks up rice dishes too. Squeeze on to lift your meal to new heights.
Morley's ®
Pack size: 420G

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Puree, Dried Onion 3.9%, Egg Yolk*, Salt, Onion Powder 0.5%, Modified Cornflour, Paprika Powder, Chilli 0.5%, Acid (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Thickeners (Xantham Gum, Guar Gum), Chilli Extract, *From Free Range Eggs

Allergy Information

Contains: Eggs

Net Contents

420g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

