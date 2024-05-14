We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Squeaky Bean Smoked beechwood Salmon Style Slices 80g

Squeaky Bean Smoked beechwood Salmon Style Slices 80g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.25

£4.06/100g

Vegan

Gluten-Free Vegan Cooked and Smoked Salmon-Style Slices, Based on Modified Starch, Rapeseed Oil and Rice.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Ready to EatLow Saturated FatSource of FibreSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 80G
Low Saturated FatSource of Fibre

Ingredients

Water, Modified Starch (5%), Trehalose*, Thickeners: Carrageenan, Konjac (Contains: Sulphur Dioxide), Locust Bean Gum, Rice Flour (1.5%), Rice Protein (1%), Preservative: Sodium Acetate, Rapeseed Oil (1%), Salt, Paprika Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Paprika Juice Concentrate, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavourings, Citrus Fibres, Maize Starch, Oil From the Microalgae Schizochytrium SP., Firming Agent: Potassium Chloride, *Source of Glucose

Allergy Information

May also not be suitable for customers with an allergy to Egg, Lupin, Mustard, Celery, Milk and Soya, due to manufacturing methods. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross contamination, but for severe allergen sufferers, we advise that this product is not suitable. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

80g ℮

View all Deli Slices, Ready to Eat Pieces & Falafels

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here