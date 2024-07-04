Arnott's Tim Tam Chewy Caramel Milk Chocolate Biscuit Bars 9 Pieces 175g

Biscuit bars with milk chocolate flavour coating, chewy caramel (14%) and cream filling (19%)

Pack of 9 biscuit bars with milk chocolate flavour coating, chewy caramel and cream filling.

Created in 1964, Tim Tam is Australia's most-loved and most iconic chocolaty biscuit. Indulge in irresistible layers of Tim Tam with a mouth-watering combination of smooth chocolaty coating, crunchy biscuit, and a chewy caramel centre. What more could you wish for?

Pack size: 175G

Ingredients

Sugar, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Caramel (14%) (Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Water, Butter (Milk), Humectant (E422), Emulsifiers (E471, Soy Lecithins), Salt, Flavouring, Antioxidant (E307 (Soy)), Palm Oil (contains Soy), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter*, Cocoa Mass*, Colours (Ammonia Caramel, Beetroot Red, Cochineal), Vegetable Fats (Shea and/or Sal), Milk Fat, Starch (Wheat), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithins, E476), Cocoa Powder* (0.2%), Flour Treatment Agent (E223 (Sulphites)), *Cocoa ingredients do not originate from Australia

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg, Nuts, Peanut and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Biscuits per pack

Net Contents

175g ℮