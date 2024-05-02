We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hunter & Gather Avocado Oil Mayonnaise Classic 175g

Hunter & Gather Avocado Oil Mayonnaise Classic 175g
Simply 4 IngredientsMade with 100% avocado oil, this rich & creamy classic mayonnaise contains only 4 real food ingredients & is perfect for spreading, dunking or dolloping.Avocado Oil + Egg Yolk + Apple Cider Vinegar + Pink Salt
Great taste 20198+ Avocados Per JarFree Range British YolkKeto - Low Carb & PaleoSugar FreeSeed Oil FreeFree from Seed or Vegetable OilsFree from Artificial PreservativesFree from Gluten or GrainsFree from Milk
Pack size: 175G
Sugar Free

Ingredients

Avocado Oil* (80%), Pasteurised British Free Range Egg Yolk (9%), Apple Cider Vinegar, Pink Himalayan Salt, *Origin Avocado Oil - Non-UK

Allergy Information

Allergens in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

175g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Preservatives

