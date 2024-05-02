Six Poets Cabernet Sauvignon 75cl

Vinification Details

We harvest the grapes and deliver to the winery, where they are crushed and destemmed into a fermentation tank and yeast is added. We ferment for 6-8 days at temperatures of >80F. We use pump overs and air mixing to run juice and wine over the cap, to allow for extraction of color and tannin into the fermenting wine. Once dry, we press this tank off and send it through a centrifuge, onto a malolactic fermentation. Then wine is aged on oak for a period of time, blended and filtered, ready to go.

History

An homage to the Beatnik generation that swept through California in the 50's. Like this bold group of poets, this Cabernet Sauvignon is youthful, hot blooded, and carefree. Full of flavour with enticing aromas of ripe blackberries and brambly forest fruits.

Regional Information