Birds Eye 32 Breaded Cod Fish Fingers 896g

£8.00

£8.93/kg

MSC

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 4 fish fingers oven baked provides:#,#Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate
Energy
989kJ
236kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
10g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.57g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Cod Fillet Fish Fingers, Lightly Fried.Fish for GoodWe're committed to sourcing certified sustainable seafood so that future generations can go on enjoying the tasty and healthy goodness** of fish. To explore where your fish comes from, use a smartphone to scan the code.**Cod Fish Fingers are rich in protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass. Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
MSC - MSC™ Certified Sustainable Seafood, MSC-C-50470, Choose the Blue Fish, Thank you for choosing fish that has met the MSC's global standard for sustainability, Together we can help protect fish stocks for the future. Find out more at www.msc.org'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
Made from 100% Cod FilletFish for GoodMSC Frozen Brand of the Year 2014-2023
Pack size: 896G
Rich in protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
Rich in protein

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (58%), Breadcrumb Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Wheat Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Paprika, Yeast, Turmeric)

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Net Contents

896g ℮

