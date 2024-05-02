Birds Eye 32 Breaded Cod Fish Fingers 896g

Cod Fillet Fish Fingers, Lightly Fried. Fish for Good We're committed to sourcing certified sustainable seafood so that future generations can go on enjoying the tasty and healthy goodness** of fish. To explore where your fish comes from, use a smartphone to scan the code. **Cod Fish Fingers are rich in protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass. Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

MSC - MSC™ Certified Sustainable Seafood, MSC-C-50470, Choose the Blue Fish, Thank you for choosing fish that has met the MSC's global standard for sustainability, Together we can help protect fish stocks for the future. Find out more at www.msc.org 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited

Made from 100% Cod Fillet Fish for Good MSC Frozen Brand of the Year 2014-2023

Pack size: 896G

Rich in protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass

Rich in protein

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (58%), Breadcrumb Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Wheat Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Paprika, Yeast, Turmeric)

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Net Contents

896g ℮