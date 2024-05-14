Gosh Vduja Falafacini 240g

Chickpea, sweet potato and rice bites with a chilli & garlic centre 10 Plant points Contains 10 out of your 30 weekly plant points Studies have shown that eating 30 plants each week, including veg, pulses and a range of wholefoods can help you get more goodness into your diet. Find out more at goshfood.com Gosh! fancy some more naturally delicious recipes?... goshfood.com

Free-from the top 14 allergens including... Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Egg, Milk, Nuts & Sesame seeds

The clue's in our name. Gosh! is that feeling of delight when you bite into something so tasty, packed full of real flavour. 100% natural ingredients. And zero nasties. Can't believe we do all this with just veg? Eat it to believe it! Gosh! A crowd-pleasing delight, perfect for sharing!

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Cross Grain Symbol - GB-140-043

Our twist on arancini With rice, black beans, sweet potato and a V'duja centre Italian Inspired - Great for Sharing Chilli rating - Medium Spiced - 2 Deliciously Filled Centre High in Fibre Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 240G

High in Fibre

Ingredients

Chilli & Garlic filling (23%) (Butter Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Dehydrated Pepper, Crushed Chilli, Salt, Ground Paprika, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Garlic Granules), Chickpeas (23%) (Water, Chickpeas), Cooked Rice (15%) (Water, White Rice), Black Turtle Beans (11%), Sweet Potato (7%), Water, Potato Flake, Rapeseed Oil, Spinach, Rice Flour, Salt, Garlic Granules, Parsley, Onion Granules, Basil, Thyme, Ground Black Pepper

Produce of

Manufactured in UK with ingredients from EU and non-EU origin

Number of uses

This pack typically contains 3 portions

Net Contents

240g ℮