Smarties Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 119g

Milk chocolate egg containing (milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell). Milk chocolate egg contains cocoa solids 25% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum and vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter. Smarties is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org. Good to remember Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures. www.smarties.co.uk

SMARTIES® Medium Egg is a smooth milk chocolate egg filled with SMARTIES®. SMARTIES® are milk chocolate in a crisp sugar shell. SMARTIES® were originally named 'Chocolate Dragée' when we first started making them in Rowntrees in York around 1882 - before being renamed Chocolate Beans, then finally SMARTIES® in 1937. SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES® are available in a mixture of 8 different coloured shells - covering red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange. Unique to the UK only, the orange SMARTIES are the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil. Since 2006, SMARTIES® have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons and sharing bags - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.

Smooth milk chocolate egg filled with smarties (milk chocolate in a crisp sugar shell) SMARTIES are a colourful and tasty treat Coloured by nature - from food and plant extracts only With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives it's a treat you can feel happy to give.

Pack size: 119G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Glucose Syrup, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Carotenes), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Spirulina Concentrate, Flavouring, Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten and Tree Nuts.

Net Contents

119g

Preparation and Usage

Share or Save Your Chocolate Egg! Know Your Serving 1/8 Egg = 1 Serving

Lower age limit

4 Years