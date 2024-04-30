We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sauce Shop Original Hot Sauce 160ml

Sauce Shop Original Hot Sauce 160ml

£2.75

£1.72/100ml

Hot Jalapeño Sauce
Your one stop flavour drop. Fruity and hot. No messing around.You know that go-to hot sauce you're always reaching for? That's what this is. It's hot, but not too hot, garlicky but not too garlicky and the perfect consistency for pouring over just about anything. Enjoy.
Sauce Shop sauces and seasonings will change the way you eat. We make everything in our own kitchen. No thickeners, no stabilisers, just good ingredients and time. Sauce Got Real.
Great taste 2019Perfect for Anything!Chilli rating - Hot - 1No Added SugarSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 160ML
Ingredients

Aged Red Jalapeño (61%), White Grape Vinegar, Garlic, Salt

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

160ml

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before use.

