Seabrook Loaded Nacho Chips Sour Cream & Chipotle Flavour 130g

Seabrook Loaded Nacho Chips Sour Cream & Chipotle Flavour 130g

3(1)
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 22g Serving (1/6 bag) contains:
Energy
432kJ
103kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 432kJ

Sour Cream & Chipotle Flavour Corn Snacks
Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Tortilla Chip [Corn, Pomegranate Extract, Rosemary Extract], Vegetable Oil [Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil], Sour Cream and Chipotle Seasoning (6%) [Whey Powder (Milk), Sour Cream Powder (Milk), Sugar, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Acid (Citric Acid), Spice Extract (Chilli, Chipotle Chilli), Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)]

Allergy Information

Contains Milk., May contain Soya, Sulphites and Gluten

Net Contents

130g ℮

