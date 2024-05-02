We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Violife 10 Original Slices 175g

£2.50

£14.29/kg

Vegan

Violife Original Slices.
Say goodbye to dairy cheese FOMO with our Violife Original Slices. No more compromises. No more missing out. Now you can freely say YES to creamy, melty, cheesy goodness without any regrets. 100% plant based, dairy-free Original Slices are the perfect partner for your lunchtime sandwiches or plant-based burgers. Super convenient, super tasty.Whether you're vegan, dairy sensitive or just enjoy a more flexi diet : now is your time to spark joy again with cheesy Violife 100% plant based alternatives. And with less than HALF of the climate impact than dairy cheese, you can really make a difference when indulging in our delicious Violife range.*Based on a life cycle assessment in 2022 by Quantis of 9 Violife cheese alternative products compared to dairy cheesein the UK. For info see: https://violifefoods.com/change-your-cheese.
Welcome to the wonderful and cheesy world of Violife! We are committed to making a wide selection of amazing tasting, 100% plant based cheese alternatives, and are proud to be the world's leading plant based cheese alternative brand.Our entire range is to be enjoyed as part of your favourite recipes and meals! If you’re in search of the dairy-free cheese pull of your dreams, search no longer. Cheesy flavour and just the right ooey-gooey texture. Go plant based, stay cheesy.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
With Coconut Oil and Vitamin B12Free From Dairy, Soya, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Preservatives100% plant baseSuitable for Vegans and VegetariansKosherPackaged in a protective atmosphere.
Pack size: 175G
With Vitamin B12

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil (23 %), Modified Starch, Starch, Sea Salt, Flavourings, Olive Extract, Colour: B-Carotene, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Soya

Net Contents

175g ℮

Additives

Free From Preservatives

