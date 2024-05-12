New
Beretta Viva La Mamma Cheese Risotto 250g

3(2)
Vegetarian

Cooked Rice in a Cheese Sauce.
Indulge in our authentic cheese risotto, featuring perfectly cooked al dente Italian rice delicately blended with a rich and creamy cheese sauce.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Cheese Sauce 60% [Water, Cream (Milk), Cheese (Milk) 11%, Onion, White Wine, Modified Corn Starch, Sunflower Seed Oil, Natural Flavouring, Salt], Cooked Rice 40% (Rice, Water)

Allergy Information

May contain Cereal containing Gluten, Shellfish, Eggs, Fish, Soya, Celery, Mustard, Molluscs, Nuts (Cashew Nuts, Walnuts), Sesame Seeds.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

