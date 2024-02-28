Jacob's Mini Cheddars Cheddar & Roasted Tomato Flavour Baked Snacks 6 x 23g

Cheese Snack Biscuits with a Cheddar and Roasted Tomato Flavour Pladis pladisglobal.com

Hello, we're Mini Cheddars!

Just when you thought we couldn't get any tastier, we cooked up a cheesy special. Meet our new Cheddar and Roasted Tomato flavour - for the cheddar fanatic who enjoys their cheese with a little extra tang. This isn't cheddar as you know it.

We make every last bite awesome.

So we sprinkle and stir real cheese into our dough.

Then it's baked (never fried!) until golden to guarantee cheesy, crunchy perfection, every time.