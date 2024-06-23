New
Tesco Finest Hot Smoked Salmon and Potato Salad 220g

Tesco Finest Hot Smoked Salmon and Potato Salad 220g

4(1)
Write a review

£4.75

£2.16/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
177kcal
743kJ
9%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

low

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.89g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 80kcal

Cooked potatoes and chives dressed in lemon and oregano dressing, hot smoked salmon, mixed salad leaves, cucumber and spring onion.
Hot smoked Scottish salmon with baby new potatoes, crisp cucumber and spring onion, fresh salad leaves, and a lemon dressing.SCOTTISH SMOKED SALMON LEMON DRESSING Succulent hot smoked Scottish salmon with new potatoes, cucumber, spring onion, salads leaves and a zingy lemon dressing.
Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (48%), Salmon (Fish) (13%), Water, Cucumber, Spring Onion, Pea Shoots, Red Chard, Spinach, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Chives, Lemon Zest, Lemon Juice, Sea Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Garlic Purée, Citrus Fibre, Oregano, Black Pepper, Demerara Sugar, Colour (Curcumin), Citric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using salmon farmed in UK, Scotland.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

220g e

View all Lunch Meal Deals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here