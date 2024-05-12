We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Real Greek Seasoned Fries 300g

The Real Greek Seasoned Fries 300g

Vegetarian

Potato fries seasoned with garlic, smoked paprika and oregano.
Ever since opening our first restaurant in London in 1999, our main goal has been to continue sharing the true essence of Greek dining with the UK. To us this means real ingredients, family recipes and eating together with loved ones. Now you can experience this at home with our new range of delicious Greek inspired dishes.
The Real Greek™ is a registered trademark.
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Potato (Sulphites) (90%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Smoked Paprika Powder, Oregano, Ground Cumin, Ground Fennel, Thyme, Chilli Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Cloves, Ground Bay Leaf

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK using UK potatoes

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving Suggestions: Our seasoned fries are perfect for making a Greek style wrap at home. Gently warm a flatbread, then spread with creamy tzatziki, add your choice of meat or halloumi, sliced tomato and red onion, top with some seasoned fries, roll up and enjoy! Alternatively serve with dips and sides and sprinkle with some crumbled feta as part of a Greek style sharing meze.

