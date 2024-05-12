Pinch Rich Railway Lamb Curry & Coconut Basmati Rice ​400g

Cooked marinated lamb in a tomato, onion and coconut sauce, with cooked basmati rice and coconut.

Tender lamb in a fragrant curry sauce inspired by the legendary spice-laden curries of India's epic railway journeys, paired with tropical coconut basmati rice and coconut shavings. Pinches of earthy cumin seeds, sweet cinnamon and aromatic cardamom.

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Basmati Rice (Water, Basmati Rice, Coconut, Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cumin Seeds, Curry Leaves, Green Chilli Purée), Cooked Marinated Lamb (15%) (Lamb, Water, Salt, Maize Starch, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Rapeseed Oil), Onion, Tomato, Water, Tomato Purée, Tomato Juice, Coconut, Coconut Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Yogurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Desiccated Coconut, Muscovado Sugar, Lamb Extract, Salt, Coriander Powder, Coriander, Cumin Powder, Yeast Extract, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Fennel, Yeast Extract Powder, Cardamom Powder, Clove, Black Pepper, Carrot Concentrate, Leek Concentrate, Sugar, Bay Leaf, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Lamb from New Zealand Packed in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮