New
Pinch Rich Railway Lamb Curry & Coconut Basmati Rice ​400g

Pinch Rich Railway Lamb Curry & Coconut Basmati Rice ​400g

£4.50

£11.25/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Pack
Energy
2096kJ
500kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
20.8g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.0g

high

50%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.2g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
2.54g

high

42%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 524kJ/125kcal

Cooked marinated lamb in a tomato, onion and coconut sauce, with cooked basmati rice and coconut.
Tender lamb in a fragrant curry sauce inspired by the legendary spice-laden curries of India's epic railway journeys, paired with tropical coconut basmati rice and coconut shavings.Pinches of earthy cumin seeds, sweet cinnamon and aromatic cardamom.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Basmati Rice (Water, Basmati Rice, Coconut, Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cumin Seeds, Curry Leaves, Green Chilli Purée), Cooked Marinated Lamb (15%) (Lamb, Water, Salt, Maize Starch, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Rapeseed Oil), Onion, Tomato, Water, Tomato Purée, Tomato Juice, Coconut, Coconut Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Yogurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Desiccated Coconut, Muscovado Sugar, Lamb Extract, Salt, Coriander Powder, Coriander, Cumin Powder, Yeast Extract, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Fennel, Yeast Extract Powder, Cardamom Powder, Clove, Black Pepper, Carrot Concentrate, Leek Concentrate, Sugar, Bay Leaf, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Lamb from New Zealand Packed in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

