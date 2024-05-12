Charlie Bigham's Chicken Tikka Masala 456g To find out more about us and the chance to win prizes, visit bighams.com Over twenty five years ago i started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear what you think at hello@bighams.com We're striving for a greener planet. Find out more: www.bighams.com/environment Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK

Pack size: 456G

Ingredients

Chicken (34%), Onions, Double Cream (Milk), Milk, Butter (Milk), Tomato Purée, Mango Chutney (Sugar, Mangoes, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic, Ginger), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Lime Pickle (Lime, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Green Chillies, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Split Mustard, Ground Cumin, Turmeric), Red Chillies, Ground Coriander, Salt, Parsley, Ground Cumin, Nigella Seeds, Smoked Paprika, Ground Fenugreek, Cayenne Pepper, Ground Chillies, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Dill, Ground Ginger, Ground Cardamom, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cloves, Colour: Paprika Extract, Secret ingredient: Obsession

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

456g ℮