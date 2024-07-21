New
Sharwood's Butter Chicken Instant Curry & Rice Pot 70g

4(1)
Guideline Daily Amounts

Per pot (270g) as prepared
Energy
1126kJ
267kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
4.0g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.7g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.35g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 417kJ

Pre-Cooked Long Grain Rice in a Butter Chicken Curry Sauce Mix.
Enjoy the authentic taste of Sharwood's Curry & Rice Butter Chicken Instant Pot. Made with long grain rice and a deliciously creamy, aromatic sauce, this instant rice pot is perfect for those who crave rich yet delicately spiced flavours.For the perfect instant rice pot simply prise back the lid halfway, covering the rice with boiling water to the fill line. Gently stir, cover and wait for two minutes. Stir well before covering for a final 3 minutes, then tuck in!If you're a fan of Indian cuisine and looking for an alternative to a noodle pot, Sharwood's Curry & Rice Butter Chicken Instant Pot is the perfect choice for an authentic afternoon snack, or quick yet filling lunch at work or at home.If you enjoy this, why not try our super Sharwood's Curry & Rice other flavours like Chicken Tikka and Chicken Korma.
Sharwood's takes you on a taste adventure with our delicious Indian, Chinese and Thai dishes.With our range of rice pots, sauces, meals and accompaniments including naan breads and our iconic mango chutney, Sharwood’s has everything you need to re-create the restaurant experience at home and serve up some excitement!Since its establishment in 1889, Sharwood's has been discovering the very best in Asian cuisine for you to enjoy at home.
Sharwood's trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
Low FatNo Artificial Colours or PreservativesReady in 5 minsRecyclable PotAdventures in flavour since 1889
Pack size: 70G
Low Fat

Ingredients

Pre-Cooked Long Grain Rice (69%), Potato Starch, Sugar, Butter Powder (2.5%) (Dried Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Triphosphates)), Chicken Powder (2%) (Chicken, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)), Ground Spices, Salt, Dried Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Cream Powder (Milk), Flavourings (contain Milk), Dried Tomato, Dried Coriander Leaf, Dried Onion, Whey Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

May also contain Celery, Cereals containing Gluten and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 portion

Net Contents

70g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For Perfect Rice...1 Place pot on a solid flat surface, pour in boiling water to the fill line2 Gently stir.Cover with lid, leave for 2 minutes3 Gently stir.Reapply lid.Wait 3 more minutesTake care to not pierce base of pot when using metal cutlery, contents will be hot

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

