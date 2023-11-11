La Boulangère B'Vegan 6 Croissants 240g

La Boulangère B'Vegan 6 Croissants 240g

4.7(62)
£2.95

£1.23/100g

Vegan

6 Vegan CroissantsThis process is controlled by an independent organisation that complies with strict specifications in line with the essential principles of veganism
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

Wheat* Flour (52%), Water, Shea Fat, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Leaven (Water, Wheat* Flour (1.5%), Rye Flour, Yeast), Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (Vegetable Based), Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Flavouring (contains Alcohol), Vegetable Proteins, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Acerola Extract, * French Fair Trade ingredient

Allergy Information

Potential traces of Milk, Egg and Soya due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in France

Net Contents

6 x 240g Croissants

