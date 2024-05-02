We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
The London Essence Co. Sparkling Soda Water 6 x 150ml

The London Essence Co. Sparkling Soda Water 6 x 150ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£0.44/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 150ml:
Energy
0kJ
0kcal
0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 0kJ/ 0kcal

Carbonated Soft Drink with Sodium Bicarbonate.For recipe inspiration, visit londonessenceco.com.
Our elegant collection of tonics, gingers and sodas is also exquisitely light and breathes new life into your rituals. Just chill, pour over ice or mix to elevate your favourite cocktails.
At London Essence we love to reinvent and reimagine, much like the city we call home. We have been layering and blending distilled essences since 1896 and now create luxurious drinks with the purest flavour in every sip.
The London Essence Co. is a registered trademark.
0 Kcal Per CanExquisitely LightClean, Fresh, CrispLow in caloriesExuisite Drinks from Distilled BotaniclsNothing ArtificialSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 900ML
Low in calories

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Sodium Bicarbonate

Net Contents

6 x 150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

View all Tonic & Mixers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here