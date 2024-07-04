Nature Valley Peanut & Chocolate Protein Cereal Bars 4 x 25g

Chewy protein bar with peanuts and chocolate dipped in a chocolate flavoured coating Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Pocket Nature Valley™ protein Snacksize Peanut & Chocolate. Notably-nutty, high in protein, and always satisfyingly chocolatey when flavour-cravings strike. Each pocket-sized piece is gluten-free and individually wrapped. Now grab, rip, munch, enjoy! Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and of normal bones. Nature Valley™ protein snacksize is high in protein.

We believe in the power of nature. It can inspire the get-up-and-go in each of us, and means we're able to make stuff that tastes really good too. So whether it's busy mornings or just needing a little pick-me-up, let the great taste of our ingredients like Peanut & Chocolate give you everything to take it on the Nature Valley™ way.

High in Protein No Colours No Preservatives High in Fibre Gluten Free Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 100G

Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and of normal bones

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (38.6%), Isolated Soy Protein, Oligofructose, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Shea, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Sugar, Chocolate Pieces (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soy)), Maltodextrin, Peanut Butter (1.9%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Fructose, Lactose (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy)), Salt, Natural Flavouring (Milk), Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate)

Allergy Information

May contain tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Net Contents

4 x 25g ℮

Additives