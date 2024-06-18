Walkers Quavers Cheese Flavour Potato Crisps 20 x 16g

Cheese Flavour Potato Snack

- Light and curly Walkers Quavers snacks are as delicious as they are fun to eat - Multipack contains 20 x 16g packets of Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks - 86 calories per pack - No artificial colours or preservatives - Suitable for vegetarians

Ever so light, ever so curly, every Quaver is ever so twirly. Have some fun and twist your tongue around each one. Each looks a little different from the next, but all are curiously crunchy, mouth-wateringly melty and oh-so-pleasingly cheesy! Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, and Mix Ups, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.

Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cheese Flavour [Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavouring (contains Milk), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotide), Milk Powder, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Yeast, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate), Onion Powder (Malt Flour from Barley), Pepper, Wheatflour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

May contain: Gluten, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

20 Servings

Net Contents

20 x 16g ℮

Additives