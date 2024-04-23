We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Monster Juiced Bad Apple Energy Drink 4 x 500ml

5(1)
£5.80

£0.29/100ml

Carbonated Energy Drink with 6% Fruit Juice from Fruit Juice Concentrate, Taurine, Ginseng, Caffeine, L-Carnitine and B-Vitamins with Sugars and Sweeteners.
"Juiced Monster Bad Apple 500ml Carbonated Energy DrinkTempted to try? We hope so! Juiced Monster Bad Apple isn't like anything you've ever had before. Forget your regular apple juice, Bad Apple is so good, it's almost worth getting kicked out of Eden over. It's got a crisp, dry apple flavour that's not too sweer and goes down smooth. Sinfully great taste and packed with a full load of our legendary Monster Energy blend.The great Monster taste with the big bad buzz you know and love.Unleash the Beast!"
"Juiced Monster Bad Apple 500ml - carbonated energy drink with taurine, L-carnitine, inositol and B vitamins.Juiced Monster Bad Apple has a crisp, dry flavour that's not too sweet and goes down smooth. Afterall, one Bad Apple spoils makes the barrel.Delivering full fruit flavour with 160mg of caffeine.We support the scene, our bands, our athletes and our fans. We back athletes so they can make a career out of their passions. We promote concert tours so our favorite bands can visit your home town. We celebrate with our fans and riders by throwing parties and making the coolest events we can think of a reality.Monster is… A Lifestyle in a Can"Serve cold for maximum refreshment. "
Carbonated energy drink with 160mg caffeine, Apple flavourGMO freeGluten freeAllergen free
Pack size: 2000ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sucrose, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (6%) (Apple (4.7%), Pear, Kiwi, Sour Cherry), Glucose Syrup, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Panax Ginseng Root Extract (0.08%), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Pectins), Colour (E150d), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caffeine (0.03%), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Modified Starch, Vitamins (B3, B6, B2, B12), Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Sweetener (Sucralose), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.004%), Salt, Inositol

Allergy Information

Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Net Contents

4 x 500ml

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified IngredientsContains Sweeteners

