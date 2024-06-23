New
Tesco Tandoori Chicken Rice Bowl 240g

Tesco Tandoori Chicken Rice Bowl 240g

£3.00

£1.25/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
300kcal
1262kJ
15%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.8g

low

11%of the reference intake
Fat
9.4g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.69g

low

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 526kJ / 125kcal

Cooked long grain rice, green lentils, chickpeas, peppers and onion in a tikka masala and mango chutney sauce, topped with tandoori style chicken breast, yogurt and mint mayonnaise, pickled vegetable slaw, spinach and coriander.
Discover our vibrant salads, packed with flavour and carefully selected ingredients. Tandoori style chicken sitting on a bed of fragrant rice and lentils, topped with tangy pickled slaw, minted yogurt dressing, spinach, and fresh coriander. Add a bit of spice to your lunchTANGY PICKLED SLAW LOVE YOUR LUNCH
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Chicken Breast (13%), Chickpeas, Green Lentils, Water, Onion, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Cabbage, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Tomato Paste, Beetroot, Red Onion, Spices, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Mango, Red Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Carrot, Petit Pois, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Salt, Ginger Paste, Apple, Apricot, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Paste, Soya Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mint, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Dried Onion, Green Chilli Purée, Ginger, Colour (Paprika Extract), Nigella Seeds, Sunflower Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Garlic Powder, Brown Mustard Seeds, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Basil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using non-UK chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

240g e

