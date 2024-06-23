Tesco Tandoori Chicken Rice Bowl 240g

Cooked long grain rice, green lentils, chickpeas, peppers and onion in a tikka masala and mango chutney sauce, topped with tandoori style chicken breast, yogurt and mint mayonnaise, pickled vegetable slaw, spinach and coriander.

Discover our vibrant salads, packed with flavour and carefully selected ingredients. Tandoori style chicken sitting on a bed of fragrant rice and lentils, topped with tangy pickled slaw, minted yogurt dressing, spinach, and fresh coriander. Add a bit of spice to your lunch TANGY PICKLED SLAW LOVE YOUR LUNCH

Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Chicken Breast (13%), Chickpeas, Green Lentils, Water, Onion, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Cabbage, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Tomato Paste, Beetroot, Red Onion, Spices, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Mango, Red Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Carrot, Petit Pois, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Salt, Ginger Paste, Apple, Apricot, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Paste, Soya Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mint, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Dried Onion, Green Chilli Purée, Ginger, Colour (Paprika Extract), Nigella Seeds, Sunflower Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Garlic Powder, Brown Mustard Seeds, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Basil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using non-UK chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

240g e