Tesco Finest Limited Edition Wild Garlic Ciabatta

Tesco Finest Limited Edition Wild Garlic Ciabatta

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice (64g)
Energy
706kJ
167kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
3.0g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.52g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1104kJ / 261kcal

Wild garlic and sea salt ciabatta made with extra virgin olive oil (4.5%).
Crafted with an Italian method of long fermentation. Our wild garlic and sea salt ciabatta is made with a blend of wild garlic, minced dry garlic, extra virgin olive oil and sea salt for an aromatic and balanced flavour. Stone baked for a light texture with a crisp crust.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Wild Garlic (5%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil (4.5%), Yeast, Sea Salt, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Fibre, Garlic, Flavouring, Wheat Semolina, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

320g

